BJP Rubbishes AAP's Poaching Claims; Dubs It 'new Gimmick To Divert Attention From Scam'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, rubbished the 'poaching' allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused Arvind Kejriwal of deflecting attention from the Delhi excise policy scam. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the AAP leadership is talking about everything under the sun but has not responded to a single query on the 'corrupt' policy, that was withdrawn last month.

Reacting to the claims that BJP was trying to topple the Delhi government by poaching AAP MLAs, Kohli said, "It is an allegation that reflects the desperation and the serious panic that the AAP leadership is feeling, and that is why they are making allegations without substance."

"They are speaking every day on everything under the sun... from the moons on Jupiter to the galaxy and the Milkyway. But they won't speak on the excise policy. Not one statement on the scam, no answer to any serious query. Now they have levelled new allegations that BJP is trying to destabilise them," Nalin Kohli told Republic.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also dubbed the allegation as a new gimmick of Kejriwal's party to divert people's attention from the scam.

"This is the new drama of Kejriwal. We do not want any AAP MLA on our side, nor is anyone welcome here. They have been begging us to join BJP. This is all to divert the attention from the scam and corruption. More such gimmicks will come as the case unfolds, " he said.

On claims that Rs 20 crore was offered to AAP MLAs to "break the party" and join BJP, Sirsa said, "Why don't they reveal the person's name? Why not file a case against those bribing their MLAs? Why don't you take videos of those bribing you and lodge a complaint with the police? All you can do is lie and divert people's attention from your excise loot."

'Don't need corrupt people in BJP': Tom Vadakkan

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said there is no room for 'corrupt' people in the party. Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, "These anarchists have survived on freebies and false promises, and once they fall hollow, they stand exposed by the public. All this drama that BJP wants to buy them is rubbish. We don't need corrupt people. Our admission policies are very clear. We are enough workers who are very competent and headed by the Prime Minister. I don't think we need any of their entrants at any cost."

BJP's RP Singh also mocked the AAP for coming up with "new ideas" to deflect the public every day. "First day - lookout notice; second day - someone approached them with bribe; third day - poaching claim," he said.

Earlier today, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is planning to poach 40 MLAs by offering Rs 20 crores to each of them. The allegations come in a backdrop of a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.