BJP Rubbishes Gehlot's Claim Of Attempt To Topple Rajasthan Govt; Alleges Misgovernance

On Saturday, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleging an attempt to topple the Congress government in the state. In a video message, Poonia contended that the Rajasthan government had failed in governance for the last two years. Moreover, he lamented that Gehlot had hurled accusations at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without any proof.

Mocking the Congress leader for repeatedly crying foul over the stability of his government, the Rajasthan BJP president advised the former to focus on infighting within his own party. Predicting a dire fate for the ruling party, Poonia said, "The Hyderabad and Bihar results showed the Congress is a second-class party. The same fate awaits Congress in Rajasthan gradually".

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia remarked, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement showcases his dilemma after his failure in governance for the last two years. It is unfortunate that he named Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without any proof. This crosses the limits of politics. He levels accusation on BJP after crying wolf repeatedly. Everyone knows that there is a fight within his party."

"In the last two years, there has been misgovernance. It is a black chapter in political history. Corruption, instability, lack of law and order, breaking the farm loan waiver promise and breaking the promise of giving jobs are the highlights of the government's performance," he added.

Gehlot alleges an attempt to destabilise the government

Addressing a virtual function earlier in the day, the Rajasthan CM claimed that Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan personally met some Congress MLAs to destabilise the state government. On this occasion, Gehlot revealed that these legislators told him that they were ashamed about Shah being the Home Minister of the country. According to the senior Congress leader, his party MLAs were informed by BJP that it had toppled five other State governments in the past.

Furthermore, he added that the BJP leaders promised to engineer the fall of the government in Rajasthan too. Gehlot's allegations assume significance in the wake of a mini-revolt by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs in July. Congress managed to bring about a truce on August 10 after agreeing to constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs.

