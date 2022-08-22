BJP Rubbishes Giving Manish Sisodia 'offer' To Quit AAP, Demands Answers On Liquor Scam

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's sensational allegation of receiving an "offer" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party on Monday dismissed all the claims and asserted that the "corruption and dishonesty" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been exposed.

While addressing a press conference, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a blistering attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia against the backdrop of the ongoing CBI-ED probe in the Delhi liquor scam case. He also slammed Kejriwal and his Deputy for having 'no answers' to the specific questions of the people on the corruption charges leveled against their government's excise policy.

"BJP is strongly exposing the corruption and fanatical dishonesty of Aam Aadmi Party. It has become clear that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions of the people," said Bhatia.

Responding to Sisodia's sensational tweet, the BJP leader remarked, "Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you answer the question that the public is asking. After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too. If you are honest, you should give an answer to the public. We give 24 hours to answer questions."

In addition, Bhatia also took a swipe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and called him "hardcore dishonest".

"There were many discrepancies in the recommendations that were made by the panel on Delhi excise policy and what the AAP government implemented. Also, zones were awarded to 'some' industrialists which are worrisome. Arvind Kejriwal si breaking records in corruption", the BJP leader added.

Delhi Deputy CM claims to receive an offer from BJP

On Monday morning, Manish Sisodia in a shocking tweet claimed that he has received an "offer" from the BJP to quit the AAP and join the saffron party, alleging that he had been assured that all the cases by CBI and ED against him will be closed.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

However, rejecting the bid, he further asserted that the allegations against him are all false and he will never bow down in front of the "corrupt conspirators".

"My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do", he tweeted in Hindi.

