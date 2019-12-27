BJP Rubbishes Rahul's 'mass Bribery' Claim, Cites Cong Record- From Jayanthi To Jijaji Tax

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the National Population Register was a “tax” on the poor people. Describing it as the “lie of the year”, Javadekar claimed that imposing taxes was the culture of Congress. Thereafter, he elaborated on several corruption scandals of the United Progressive Alliance government including the role of Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Javadekar remarked, “He is suitable for the Lie of the Year. Due to his statements, the family was worried. Now, the entire country and Congress are worried. Today, he said that NPR is a tax on poor people. I was thinking where did tax come from? NPR is the population register. Tax is the culture of Congress. Jayanthi tax, Coal tax, 2G tax, Jijaji tax. Corruption is the only support of Congress in politics. That’s why Congress opposes any measure that seeks to curb or eradicate corruption.”

Javadekar highlights the contribution of NPR

Also, the Union Minister explained the importance of the NPR. He mentioned that several states had selected beneficiaries of government schemes based on the 2010 NPR data. Furthermore, Javadekar highlighted how the successful Direct Benefit Transfer was a result of a combination of NPR and Aadhaar.

He opined, “What happens due to NPR? The poor get identified. Based on the NPR data collected in 2010, many states selected the beneficiaries. The same thing is happening in 2020. The latest situation will come to the fore. The contribution of NPR in the identification of beneficiaries is very big. NPR and Aadhaar are both important links in this. Modi government gave Aadhaar to 120 crore Indians. The outcome of both these things was that DBT started. It worked successfully. Funds worth Rs.9 lakh crore of various schemes were transferred into the account of beneficiaries.”

Rahul Gandhi speaks on NPR

Earlier in the day in Chhatisgarh, Rahul Gandhi said, "Whether it is NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of India. Demonetization was a tax on poor people. You go to the bank, deposit money but don't withdraw it. And all the money went to those 15-20 individuals. This (NPR and NRC) is the same thing. A poor person will go to a government officer, show him their papers, bribe the officer if the name is wrong and all these crores of rupees will go into the pockets of those 15 individuals."

