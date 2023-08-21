BJP Running Away From Conducting Assembly Elections In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party was running away from assembly elections.

Talking to media at his party headquarters in Srinagar, Omar said, “We have heard Panchayats elections, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls and Parliamentary elections will be held soon but the bigger question is why is the BJP running away from announcing assembly elections here. Why is the assembly election being avoided? Let the party (BJP) face people and see where they stand in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Recently, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh upheld its single bench’s verdict to allow “plough” symbol to National Conference (NC) for contesting ensuing election to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

In response to another question, Omar said, “We want to fight elections on our party symbol ‘plough.’ Why did the Ladakh administration have an objection to it. Single bench gave order in our favor. Then they (Ladakh administration) challenged the order after filing a 330 page petition before the division bench. By the grace of God, NC won that too.”

He informed that NC had heard from sources that the Ladakh administration had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court (SC).

“Our lawyers are ready to fight this battle too. Let them admit it in SC,” he added.

On July 11, NC leader Omar Abdullah claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to revive the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 general election as winning the polls will not be as easy, which they want to project.

He also hinted at staying away from alliance against the BJP in next year's general elections, saying most parties remained quiet when Article 370 was abrogated.

Omar said talks on a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir would be premature before sounding poll bugle for the assembly elections in the newly carved Union Territory.