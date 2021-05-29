'BJP Running One-sided News, Can't Digest Defeat': Mamata Banerjee Over PM Meeting Row

Amid an intensified tussle between the Centre and state over the Cyclone Yaas review meet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading “onesided” news in the media and creating deliberate controversy over the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a virtual press meet amid a political row over her decision to skip a meeting on the post-cyclone situation, the CM said she took permission before leaving.

“I asked the PM thrice: Sir, with your kind permission, may I leave along with my Chief Secretary for another meeting? I took the PM’s permission before leaving. But the Prime Minister’s Office humiliated me and tweets were posted to tarnish my image. They humiliated me by running one-sided information circulated by PMO,” she said.

“As soon as the Prime Minister landed in Bengal, we reached Kalaikunda to meet him. I can do anything for the welfare of the state. If the prime minister asks me to touch his feet to get help for Bengal, I am ready to do that; but I don’t insult me like this,” she added.

'BJP cannot digest defeat'

Banerjee further asked as to why BJP leaders and the Governor were called to the meeting when it was meant to be between a PM-CM meet. Stating that Opposition leaders were not allowed at PM’s review meeting in Gujarat and Odisha, Banerjee said she "felt insulted" by the move.

Terming it as a political vendetta, the CM said that without knowing the facts, the PM’s office gave ‘one-sided manipulated news’ to the media and pressurised them to carry out the news. “That is not right at all. We have always maintained constitutional protocol; but why do you treat me like this? Because you cannot digest your defeat in the elections,” she exclaimed.

In the recently-held Bengal Assembly election, the state’s ruling TMC and BJP engaged in a bitter war of words during high-decibel campaigning, after which Banerjee led her party to a third straight victory.

Mamata-PM face-off over review meet

PM Modi on Friday visited West Bengal and held a review meeting to assess the damage from Cyclone Yaas, which was not skipped by Banerjee. However, the Chief Minister had a brief meeting with the PM at Kalaikunda Air Base in West Midnapore. She also submitted a report to him on the damage caused by the cyclone and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.

"After having review meetings in Hingalganj & Sagar, I met the Hon’ble PM in Kalaikunda & apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in WB. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I’ve proceeded now to review the relief & restoration work at Digha," she had said in a tweet.

Banerjee’s move drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, including several Union ministers, with BJP chief JP Nadda accusing her of "murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism."