BJP Says AAP Running 'Operation Theatrics' Over Sisodia Raids; 'misused Delhi Assembly'

Citing previous high-profile arrests of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, preceded by indiscriminate opposition and drama, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the current demonstrations by AAP as ‘Operation theatrics’.

Significantly, amid commotion in the Delhi assembly on September 1, three BJP MLAs were marshalled out for the entire session after a heated discussion with the deputy speaker Rakhi Birla over taking up the calling attention notices before a debate on the no-confidence motion. Subsequently, other BJP MLAs staged a walkout and held protests outside the assembly.

#LIVE | 'AAP misused Delhi Assembly platform': BJP launches fresh attack on Arvind Kejriwal govt; tune in to watch latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/ehHS2mBI2r — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

‘Similar protests seen before the arrest of Satyendar Jain’

“AAP was behaving in a similar manner; Arvind Kejriwal was giving the same speeches just before Satyendar Jain was arrested. He (Arvind Kejriwal) was stating Satyendar Jain is like Raja Harishchandra. He should get Padma Vibhushan. No other minister is as honest as him,” said BJP’s Patra and also added that he hasn’t received bail, even four months after arrest.

''If there is truthfulness in the speeches Kejriwal is giving in the Delhi assembly, then Satyendar Jain should have got bail multiple times. There is no merit in the arguments and because he is involved in Corruption, is the reason why he is not getting bail,” Patra said.

Arrest of former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar

Even before the arrest of Delhi’s former Law minister Jitender Singh Tomar in the fake degree case in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal had in a similar fashion addressed the Delhi assembly and defended the minister stating, “BJP was trying to frame Jitendra Singh Tomar.” Subsequently, Tomar was arrested and his degree was found to be fake. “Jitendra Singh Tomar was suspended and he didn't become a minister thereafter,” said Patra.

Citing multiple other cases, Patra recollected the protests that were carried out before the arrests of ministers like Sandeep Kumar, Civil Supplies, Women and Child Development minister on allegations of rape in 2016. Arvind Kejriwal also suspended another minister Asim Ahmed Khan in 2015 on charges of corruption.

Action against BJP MLAs in Delhi assembly

Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi assembly on September 1 after a heated discussion with the deputy speaker of the assembly over taking up the calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion was introduced by the BJP MLAs.

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had brought in a no-confidence motion in the assembly saying that BJP’s operation Lotus has failed in the state. Opposing this, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly -- "there is a shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital...there are health-related problems".

Image: PTI