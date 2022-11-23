BJP Says AAP’s Jailed ‘Minister On A Vacation’ As The ‘sumptuous Meal’ Tihar Tape Emerges

As the second CCTV footage of AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain emerged on November 23, where he can be seen taking a proper meal, breaking the rules of the jail manual in the cell of the Tihar jail, BJP has lashed out at the AAP and the minister.

In the video that surfaced on November 23, the AAP Minister can be seen taking a proper meal with fruits, dry fruits, and salads. Jain was seen being served the food by an attendant. In the first CCTV footage, which appeared days back, Jain was seen lounging with a masseur giving him a body massage.

‘Minister on a vacation': BJP

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the AAP minister and said attendants can be seen serving the minister as he is on a vacation, “One more video from media! After taking maalish (massage) from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!”

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking good care of Satyendar Jain", alleged BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, “Another lie of Kejriwal exposed. He said Satyendra Jain lost 28 kgs of weight in jail because he is not getting good food. In CCTV footage, Jain is eating the food of his choice. Jain gave the biggest part of his every scam to Kejriwal, only then Kejriwal is taking good care of Jain in jail,” Srisa accused.

Security issue

"It can become a security issue", said BJP national spokesperson RP Singh while pointing out that other jail inmates can take the liberty as Jain did and use it to their advantage as Jain did, “It’s a very serious issue. It should not be taken lightly. Today if he is taking such advantage, tomorrow some other dreaded terrorist or criminal can take such advantage, and what sort of advantage it can be we don't know,” added Singh.

BJP leader Harish Khurana alleged that the cell in which Jain is lodged also has air-conditioning, “Aam Aadmi Party is not shying away to lie from the court also. Yesterday, in the court they said Satyendar Jain has lost 28 kg of weight because he is not getting proper food in Jail but the video which has been revealed today shows that he is living in a resort with room service and proper food from outside. On the one hand, you are saying he isn’t getting proper food, on the other hand, the video is clearly indicating he is living in a resort. There is a valve coming outside on the right-hand side (in the video) My allegation is there might be an Air conditioning also (inside the cell).”

