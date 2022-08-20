‘Arvind Kejriwal Kingpin In Delhi Liquor Scam’ Says BJP’s Anurag Thakur; Hits Out At AAP

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the alleged liquor excise policy scam, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the 'kingpin'. Speaking at a press conference, Thakur questioned Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia as to why the excise policy was taken back if it was the right decision.

"No 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He could not even answer any questions," the Union Minister said. Thakur added that the Kejriwal-led AAP should not try to divert attention from the liquor scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked".

Questioning the liquor policy, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked, "Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?...I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours."

Manish is now 'money-sh': Anurag Thakur

Further taking a dig at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Thakur said that Manish Sisodia might now have changed the spelling of his name. "Now, it is 'money-sh'," he said.

The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

In a media briefing earlier today, Sisodia said that Delhi's excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and there was no scam. He alleged that attempts are being made to stop Arvind Kejriwal whose work on health and education is being talked about across the world.