BJP Says Amnesty India Violated Law On Foreign Funds, Engaged In 'fake Campaign' on CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded to Amnesty International's charge of government 'reprisals' after announcing its exit from India saying no organisation can pretend to be self-righteous and then be permitted to transgress Indian laws.

Amnesty said on Tuesday it has halted its operations in India and said it had to let go of its staff after its accounts were frozen earlier this month as part of what it called a "witch-hunt" by the government over its reports. The government, however, says the global rights watchdog has been receiving foreign funds illegally and that it never registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

"Why is Amnesty trying to conceal facts on irregularities in receiving foreign funds?" asked BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore in a press conference on Tuesday, pointing to a case filed by the CBI based on a complaint that Amnesty International UK allegedly transferred Rs 10 crore to its India unit entities as FDI without the government's approval. Another Rs 26 crore has been remitted to the India unit primarily from UK-based entities without the home ministry's approval and all such receipts have subsequently been expended on Amnesty's NGO activities here in violation of the FCRA, the government says.

"When an NGO tries to weaken or slander India and its democracy, then political parties rise above partisan differences and unite for the country especially when they break Indian laws. Any organisation can work in India and Amnesty is equally welcomed, but no organisation can pretend to be self-righteous and then be permitted to transgress laws," Rathore said.

'Fake campaign' on CAA, allegations of being 'biased'

He then asked why Amnesty does not report on human rights violations of minorities in Pakistan and questioned its 'fake campaign' on the Citizenship Amendment Act which it had called "anti-Muslim" when it has nothing to do with Indian citizens. "Insulting India's democracy and calling humane laws 'extremist' is what Amnesty does," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The leader also read out certain tweets and reports from Amnesty that had slammed the contentious CAA. Rathore also cited unstarred questions raised in Parliament over Amnesty's activities and reports during the UPA period and pointed out that Ministers then had questioned the organisation's working and data gathering methods and slammed it for being 'biased'.

Moreover, Rathore read out a 2017 article on Amnesty's website which used terms as "suspected armed groups" to refer to the perpetrators of the brutal attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. "If these attacks would have happened in some other place in the world, Amnesty would have called it genocide. But in India's case, it can't muster the courage to call it that. This is the true face of Amnesty International."

Amnesty cries 'witch-hunt

Calling the government's move to freeze their bank accounts, "a witch hunt", the human rights organization has claimed that their "investigations" in the North-east Delhi riots, and Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370 was a reason why they were being silenced. "Amnesty International India stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws," the organisation said in a statement.

“Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the Enforcement Directorate and Government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

