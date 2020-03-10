BJP Says 'Ball In Governor's Court' As 22 MP MLAs Resign; Silent On Scindia's Resignation

Rajya Sabha MP and National Vice President of the BJP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has stated that the ball is in the Madhya Pradesh Governor's court and he will have to take cognisance of the situation. Sahasrabuddhe further noted that any BJP decision regarding the issue will be only made when the party meets on Tuesday evening.

Ball in Governor's court

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday afternoon, Sahasrabuddhe said that the BJP has had nothing to do with what is going on in the Congress party. He added that the BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh will decide their plan of action later in the day. Sahasrabuddhe's remarks come after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress party on Tuesday morning.

Scindia, in his resignation letter, stated that it was time to move on and that it was a decision which he was pondering over the last one year. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and the country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my party and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

He went on to thank the party for allowing him to serve the people.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink of collapse, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the survival of the Congress government in the state.

At the time of writing, 22 Congress MLAs have resigned.

Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp. The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

