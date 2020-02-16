‘Can't Force’ Says BJP As Shaheen Bagh Protestors Set To March To Amit Shah's Residence

After Shaheen Bagh protestors announced they 'will meet Amit Shah at 2 PM', BJP on Sunday, has slammed it as a 'political stunt'. He pointed out that the Home Minister had stated that he will meet anyone with 'due appointment which will granted within 3 days'. Moreover, he said that any attempt 'to forcibly meet Amit Shah' won't succeed.

Shaheen Bagh protesters say 'Will meet Amit Shah on Sunday at 2PM', urge 'India to join'

BJP: 'Can't forcibly meet Shah'

"Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he is willing to meet any public representative, civil society, but with a prior appointment. He has said he is ready to clarify CAA and its implications within 3 days (of seeking an appointment). But the protestors want to indulge in a political stunt. You will not be allowed to do what you are doing in Shaheen Bagh - sitting o protest without due permission. Any attempt to forcibly meet Home Minister will not happen," he said to ANI.

Shaheen Bagh protestors: 'Will meet Amit Shah'

Earlier on Saturday, Shaheen Bagh protestors have announced that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 PM on Sunday at his residence. Addressing a press conference, one of the protestors of Shaheen Bagh appealed to all protestors to meet Amit Shah and PM Modi at 2 PM. The protesters said they will not be sending any delegation to meet the home minister and that anyone who has an issue with CAA will be going. The Home Ministry has confirmed no such scheduled meeting.

Shah: 'Ready to meet Shaheen Bagh protestors'

At a recent Delhi event, the Home Minister had said that he was open to discussion on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) with anyone including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. “I want to say that they [Shaheen Bagh protestors] should ask for time from my office,” Shah said adding, "Within three days I will give time. I have said anyone I will meet, but nobody wants to discuss it. A discussion will have to be done on merits.”

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP have supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women.

