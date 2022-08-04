BJP Says Congress 'afraid To Answer Questions' In National Herald Money Laundering Case

Slamming Congress' 'íntimidation' claims, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are afraid to answer questions. His remarks come amid the Enforcement Directorate's probe against the Congress leaders in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "First, you loot the country and then try to spread anarchy in the country. In a democracy, there are limits. The country is run by Constitution. A probing agency (ED) is being threatened. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should know that they are not above law. It is also a reality that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in a corruption case."

On Congress' demand to interrogate Sonia Gandhi at her residence, Gaurav Bhatia said, "The questioning with be taking place at the agency's headquarters. The VIP culture has been stopped by the Modi government."

Slamming Congress leaders for blaming late Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in the National Herald case, the BJP leader said Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were majority stakeholders in Young Indian with both holding 38% stake each in the company.

"You had a controlling stake. The decisions of the company are taken by the majority of stakeholders. Then who did money laundering?" he asked.

He also questioned Rs 1 crore loan to Young Indian by Kolkata-based company Dotex. "Young Indian had no assets. How did it get such a loan? "

National Herald case

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian (YI). The grand old had said it gave a Rs 90 crore loan to AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and later, in 2011, the shares of AJL were allotted to YI and this deficit was converted into equity and the loan was extinguished in the books of the AJL.

Enforcement Directorate said that these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges as a complicated web of transactions and routing of funds were undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL's assets worth multiple crores of rupees. On Wednesday, the federal agency had sealed Young Indian's office in the National Herald building.