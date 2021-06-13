BJP Says Congress 'drowns' Allies After Nana Patole Declares Going Solo In Maha Polls

Shortly after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole declared that his party will contest solo in upcoming elections, the Opposition BJP mocked its decision, saying that no alliance partner wants to maintain ties with the Congress as it ‘drowns’ its allies during polls.

Reacting to Congress' departure from the 3-way alliance in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said every alliance partner has always ‘paid the price’ for tying up the Congress and does not want to repeat the mistake. He mentioned the Congress-Left alliance in West Bengal, that ended up ‘drowning’ the Community Party, which once ruled the state for several decades. Currently, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in a three-way alliance in Maharashtra.

Rupturing the Maha Vikas Agahadi alliance, Patole on Saturday made it clear that Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Addressing Congress workers in Amravati's Tivasa, he asked, “Don't you want to make Nana Patole as CM in 2024?” Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, he said that no amount of sidelining will make the party leave Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, alliance partner NCP has termed Patole's declaration as 'loud thinking' and said that it was too early to decide such a thing. Advising Congress to weigh its pros and cons, NCP MP Majeed Memon said the party must think of strengthening the party.

"As far as his statement is concerned, its a loud thinking. But Congress needs to understand the pros and cons if it wants to strengthen its party. It is too early to reach out to the conclusion," said Memon.

Sena & Congress-NCP

The ruling Shiv Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19, etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'.

Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan have openly stated that the party has had no say in any of the decisions being taken by the Thackeray government. Congress has also clarified that the alliance was limited to Maharashtra and Sena was not part of the UPA. All three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe, but BJP has often asserted that the MVA govt will fall on its own.