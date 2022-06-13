BJP Says Congress Giving 'heroic Spin' To National Herald Case To 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi

BJP on Monday hit out at Congress after its party workers staged a massive protest in New Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Scam case on Monday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on June 13, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the Gandhi-Vadra family is "not above the law." He claimed that Congress is attempting to give a heroic spin to this scam by making it a scheme to launch Rahul Gandhi again. He further claimed that all the attempts of the Congress party is going to fail.

BJP lambasts Congress over National Herald case

"The synonym of Congress is Corruption. Gandhi-Vadra family is not above the law. This is a big scam. Most of the senior leaders in Congress are out on bail. Congress is trying to use this scam as a scheme. They did a Rs 5000 crore scam and now when the ED has called them for questioning about the same scam, now they are trying to use it as a launching scheme for Rahul Gandhi. This scheme will also fail. No matter how many schemes they try to bring, they won't be able to re-launch Rahul Gandhi The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha', said BJP's Sambit Patra told Republic TV while speaking on the National Herald case.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala too said that the AICC was doing ‘drama’ instead of cooperating with the investigation. “The AICC has become All-India Corrupt Committee. They are not cooperating and are doing drama. This is a fake Satyagraha by Congress workers and the party is playing the card of victimhood,” Poonawala said. He further mocked the ongoing protests by Congress workers and said, “even Mahatma Gandhi would have felt bad by seeing this fake Satyagraha.”

Protest erupts outside AICC office over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Huge drama unfolded on Monday outside the AICC office in Delhi as Congress workers arrived carrying placards to protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Scam case. Visuals from outside the AICC headquarters showed Congress workers sloganeering against the central agency, while the police tried to ease the situation. Many of the detained workers, continued to sloganeer in support of the Congress leader while being taken away by the police from the protest site.

