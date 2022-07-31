BJP Says Congress 'must Explain' Where Cash Recovered From Jharkhand MLAs Came From

After Congress accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand following the recovery of wads of cash from three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in Howrah on Saturday, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Munda slammed the grand old party and said that the party has a habit of levelling baseless allegations.

Reacting to the allegation of Jharkhand Congres leaders following the recovery of the huge amount of cash from the Congress MLAs from Jharkhand in West Bengal's Howrah, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda said, "Congress party has a habit of levelling baseless allegations against others to sweep their own mistakes under the carpet." Referring to the three Congress MLAs who were caught with cash, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs said, "They must explain where all the cash recovered from the car came from."

'BJP trying to destabilise state govt': Congress

Speaking to ANI over the cash recovery, the Jharkhand Congress working President Bandhu Tirkey alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to destabilise the state government.

"It is in BJP's nature to try and destabilise any government which is not theirs. The same has been done against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make the government fall," Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress working President told ANI.

Another Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "Everyone saw how Assam became the focal point to topple governments, the drama took place for 15 days and ultimately the Maharashtra govt was toppled... this indicates that there's a conspiracy to destabilise the Jharkhand government as well. Things will be clearer in coming times," ANI reported.

'Corruption is rampant in state': BJP

Following the arrest of Congress MLAs, Jharkhand BJP had said since the formation of the JMM-led government, corruption is rampant in the state.

"Ever since their government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers' homes. They use the public's hard-earned money for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light," Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP state general secretary said.

Notably, three Jharkhand Congress MLAs namely Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari, were travelling in a car, from which a huge amount of cash was recovered by West Bengal Police.