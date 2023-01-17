BJP Says Congress Paid Money To Get Crowds At Priyanka Vadra's Karnataka Event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said Congress paid women to attend Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Naa Nayaki' event in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The Congress says nearly 10,000 to 12,000 women attended their programme in Karnataka. BJP released visuals which purportedly showed Congress leaders giving Rs 2,000 to women functionaries to attend the function.

Further, responding to Congress' Griha Laxmi Yojna to provide Rs 2,000 every month to women heads of households, the saffron party said the scheme is based on a lucky draw.

Bommai hits out at Priyanka

Taking a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s event titled 'Naa Nayaki', Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that no woman in the state is ready to make her their leader.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Let Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi come and hold the function. I saw their (event's) title, which says 'Naa Nayaki' which means she's calling herself a Nayaki, it's their desperation. But, one thing is clear that no woman is ready to make her their leader as nobody is in her favour."

During the women-centric event titled Na Nayaki (I am a woman leader), Congress promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of household if the party is voted to power in Karnataka. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rs 24,000 a year would be directly transferred to their bank accounts under "Griha Lakshmi Yojana".

Priyanka accuses Karnataka govt of corruption

Speaking at the 'Naa Nayaki' event in Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs and around Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted from the state.”

"Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission," Vadra alleged.