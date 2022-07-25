BJP Says Congress Struggling With 'internal Fights', Will Lose 2023 Karnataka Polls

As Karnataka prepares for the upcoming Assembly polls next year, BJP leader and state Minister of Revenue, R Ashoka took a jibe at the Congress Party and said that they have no chance of winning due to internal fights in the party's Karnataka unit.

When speaking to the media on Monday, July 25, the Minister said, "People of Karnataka will not encourage casteism politics. There is an internal fight within Karnataka Congress. Same thing like (what happened in) Punjab is happening here."

While touching upon how the Congress has not worked for the people during the recent troubled times, Ashoka added, "As Opposition, they (Congress) haven't visited any flood-affected areas. They'll come third in coming polls."

Karnataka Congress divided over chief ministerial face

The Congress Party, which is hoping to come back to power in Karnataka, is in a difficult position. The party is reportedly dealing with factionalism as two groups want to project their leaders as candidates for the chief ministerial position in next year's election.

Disputes within the Congress' Karnataka unit over who should serve as chief minister if the party wins the state's upcoming Assembly elections continue, with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy.

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

