BJP Says Congress Synonymous With Anti-India, Divisive Forces After Kanhaiya's Induction

Former JNU students' union President & CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday joined the Congress, while 'Independent' Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani announced that he will be contesting the next Gujarat elections as a Congress member but won't join the party at this point. Following Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the Congress, the BJP lashed out at the grand old party and said it is obvious that all those who have anti-India ideology will join the opposition party.

Targeting Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is natural and obvious that Congress will be the first choice of all those whose ideology is anti-India." He alleged that Congress has a divisive and anti-India ideology and is, therefore, welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar.

"The Congress party, its leadership, and its ideology have become synonymous with anti-India and divisive forces. And that's why it is welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar," Bhatia said as reported by PTI.

BJP accuses Congress of joining hands with 'Breaking India Forces'

Before Kanhaiya Kumar's formal induction, BJP slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for joining hands with 'Breaking India forces.' Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the intent of Congress seeking to induct them into the party on the anniversary of the surgical strike. In response to the Uri terror attack, the Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC on September 28, 2016, leaving a significant number of terrorists dead.

Malviya's reference was to Kanhaiya Kumar's arrest by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising 'anti-India' slogans on the JNU campus. At that juncture, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had thrown his weight behind the then JNUSU president and attacked the Union government for purportedly crushing dissent. While he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016, a Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either.

Kanhaiya Kumar calls Congress a sinking ship

During the press briefing, however, Kanhaiya Kumar ended up referring to the Congress as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink."

Kanhaiya Kumar also opened up on why he joined the Congress and said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing on 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

Before formally joining the Congress, Kanhaiya gifted Rahul Gandhi a photo frame with Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh's picture.

"When we were filling the form of Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi then Jignesh gifted him a copy of the constitution and I gifted him a picture of Bhagat Singh, Mahatama Gandhi, and BR Ambedkar. Because we think, today this country needs Bhagat Singh's bravery, Ambedkar's idea of equality, and Mahatma Gandhi's oneness," said Kanhaiya Kumar.

(Image: ANI)