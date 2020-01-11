BJP Says Congress Top Brass Being Blackmailed Over 1984 As Riot Convict's Aide Gets Ticket

Amid the rift in the Congress party ahead of the Delhi elections wherein Congress workers have staged a protest over the party's decision to reward Sajjan Kumar's aide by giving him a ticket, a new claim has been made by the BJP.

Congress is probably being blackmailed

"There is something which Sajjan Kumar has that the Congress - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - are scared of and it's on record. They have not been thrown out of the party, their aides are a part of it. So it's not that the Congress has washed their hands off those who were accused in the 1984 carnage."

Speaking on the party's close connections, RP Singh said, "(Jagdish) Tytler is on record saying that I look Rajiv Gandhi across the city doing the carnage. Rajiv Gandhi went along with me across the city to see the number of people who been killed. Congress is being blackmailed because they have something with them (which gives them leverage)."

Sajjan Kumar, 73, who is lodged in jail, had resigned from the Congress party after he was convicted by the Delhi High Court. The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and the burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

A Delhi High Court bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and Vinod Goel convicted Kumar of criminal conspiracy and of promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony. The verdict was delivered on December 17, 2018.

