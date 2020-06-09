BJP Alleges Decision To Open Kerala's Temples Taken Without Consulting Hindu Organisations

As religious places opened up in Kerala under 'Unlock-1', state BJP President K Surendran alleged that the decision to open up temples was taken without consulting Hindu organisations. The state BJP president alleged in the meeting convened by the Kerala Government regarding opening up of religious sites, leaders of many faiths were called, however, the meeting saw a lack of representatives from Hindu organisations such as the Temple Protection Committee. He added that this came against the demand of the devotees who agreed to keep temples shut amid the prevalent pandemic.

"Representatives of many other Hindu organisations were not present at the meeting. Chief Minister should immediately call a meeting of Hindu leaders to ensure inclusive participation," said K Surendran adding that instead of focusing on opening up temples, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should provide financial assistance to temple employees who are facing hardship.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan who is also the former BJP State President raised questions on why the decision to open up temples was taken 'in such a haste' when devotees were opposed to it alleging that the move 'smells foul.' "Neither the devotees nor the temple committees demanded the opening of temples. What is the haste? Is this a deliberate attempt by the atheist Pinarayi Vijayan government to denigrate devotees? The government must heed to the voice of devotees and withdraw its decision," said V Muraleedharan.

The Kerala Government's decision to re-open religious sites comes amid opposition by places of worship including mosques and churches in the state requesting to stay shut amid the present COVID-19 situation. The COVID-19 tally in Kerala crossed the 2,000 mark with 91 new positive cases being detected on Monday, taking the death toll due to the infection to 16.

(With Agency Inputs)