BJP Says Hypocrisy Bane Of Congress As MP Flips On Himachal Fuel Price Hike Question

Hypocrisy is the bane of Congress, said Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party's IT department chief, on Tuesday, reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's response to a question on rising diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the video on Twitter, Malviya wrote: "Rahul Gandhi is not the only one who is all over the place, his minions are no better."

"Incidentally, one of the stated objectives of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to fight against "inflation", when their own state Govts are hiking fuel prices," he wrote, adding, "This hypocrisy is the bane of the Congress party."

Rahul Gandhi is not the only one who is all over the place, his minions are no better…Incidentally, one of the stated objectives of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to fight against “inflation”, when their own state Govts are hiking fuel prices. This hypocrisy is the bane of Congress party. pic.twitter.com/4VwwXOMCSI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 10, 2023

A few hours later, Malviya tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi talking about the plight of farmers juxtaposed with Ramesh's response.

किसानों के लिए घड़ियाली आँसू बहाते राहुल गांधी…

पहले मध्य प्रदेश के किसानों को ठगा, फिर राजस्थान और अब हिमाचल के किसानों की बारी है।

पर झूठ की दुकान सिर्फ़ एक बार ही सजती है। pic.twitter.com/br0tl2bk6W — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 10, 2023

'Why are you asking me?'

The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Sunday that value-added tax (VAT) on diesel would be raised by Rs 7.40 per litre. After this increase, diesel prices in the state would be Rs 86 per litre. A notification to the effect issued by the department of state taxes and excise government of Himachal Pradesh.

In the video, the reporter can be heard asking: "Sir, aap log mehngayi ke khilaaf hain aur diesel 3 rupaye mehwnga ho gaya hai Himachal me. Kya isse mehngayi nahi badegi? (Sir, you people say that you're against inflation but diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3 in Himachal. Would that not pinch the pockets?)"

"You should ask the chief minister. Why are you asking me?"Jairam Ramesh can be heard saying, in a rather upset tone. Notably, the full video of the conversation was shared by the general secretary in-charge communication himself.

The hike in diesel prices was one of the first decisions taken by the government after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet and inducted seven new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers took place at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Virbhadra Singh, also took oath.