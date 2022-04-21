BJP Says It Respects SC Order On Jahangirpuri Demolition; Slams Cong For Backing Rioters

After the Supreme Court extended the status quo order halting the Jahangirpuri demolition drive for another two weeks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the party respected the decision of the apex court.

Speaking to the ANI on the Supreme Court's order in connection to the anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, Tarun Chugh said, "We respect every decision of the court." He further added, "Court has clearly said that demolition of illegal constructions cannot be stopped, which is akin to supporting our thinking on the issue."

"Court has said it clearly that encroachment can only be eliminated through bulldozers and we agree with that," Tarun Chugh told ANI on SC's order on the Jahangirpuri encroachment drive.

When asked about the remarks of Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate Kabil Sibal on the encroachment drive, Chugh slammed Sibal for supporting illegal things. He also slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other Congress leaders for their remarks against the encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

"I want to ask those people, why are they supporting those who are involved in illegal things. What is your relationship with these rioters? Why do you have sympathies with these people?" Chugh told ANI.

Chugh later said that the party believed in PM Modi's message of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas". He further added, "Rioters can be from any group, religion or sect, action will be taken against them." On Akhilesh Yadav's comment that BJP should change the party symbol to "Bulldozer", Chugh said, "Leaders who are only concerned about vote-bank politics rejected by people of Uttar Pradesh earlier too. They will be rejected by the people now also."

Jahangirpuri demolition case

The Supreme Court on Thursday in a major decision extended the halt on the NDMC's demolition drive until further orders. The decision was taken by the two-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai who also issued a notice to the central government and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

During the hearing in the Jahangirpuri demolition case, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that the case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance. When the court questioned him on what is the national importance of this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted.

Following the violent clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its demolition drive started taking out illegal constructions and encroachments in the area to which several people started opposing alleging that it is being done to target a specific community.

Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo on the drive further stopping the authorities to proceed more.