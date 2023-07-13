BJP Says Its Worker Has Been Killed After Nitish's Cops Resort To Lathicharge

A BJP party worker was killed in brutal lathicharge by Bihar Police on Thursday. Jehnabad District General Secretary Vijay Sinha died while en route to hospital to receive treatment for the serious injuries he received in the baton charge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had been protesting against the Nitish Kumar government on a host of issues, including the land-for-jobs scam and the issue of posting of teachers in the state.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi wrote, "Arrested by Bihar police in Patna .Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge."

BJP President JP Nadda slammed the Bihar government for the violence and wrote on Twitter, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government."

"The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

The police claimed that the protesting BJP workers threw chilli powder at them which forced them to resort to lathicharge.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Opposition BJP were seen holding boards demanding the resignation of Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav following a CBI’s chargesheet in the land-for-job scam case.

The BJP workers reportedly held Vidhan Sabha March against Bihar govt on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.

The Nitish Kumar government is yet to release a statement.

This is a breaking story more detail is awaited...