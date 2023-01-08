BJP Says 'JDU Nearing Decimation, Nitish Kumar To Be Ousted As Bihar CM'; Advises Tejashwi

'It is just a matter of time...' said the Bharatiya Janata Party, opining on Janata Dal-United's future in Bihar on Saturday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi highlighted the cracks in the Mahagathbandhan and claimed that JDU is soon going decimate with party leaders feeling suffocated in the alliance. Sushil Kumar Modi further claimed that Nitish Kumar will be ousted from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar is a habitual turncoat, and even Tejashwi Yadav realizes that. This is his time to become the Chief Minister, because post-2025, he won't get a chance. In the next Assembly election in the state, BJP will form its government, " Sushil Kumar Modi said.

JDU, which came to power with the BJP post the 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar, stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year. The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the government in the state, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.

Cracks in Mahagathbandhan?

RJD leader Sudhakar Singh tendered his resignation from the Cabinet after Nitish Kumar reprimanded him for his statement at a public rally in Kaimur. In the said statement, the son of Jagdanand Singh, the President of the Bihar unit of RJD, had elaborated on the widespread corruption in the Ministry of Agriculture. He had claimed that there were many 'thieves' in the Ministry, and by virtue of him being the Minister, he was the 'Sardar'. He had also claimed that there were many 'Sardars' above him.

However, in a fresh attack on Tuesday, Sudhakar had compared Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has no standing of his own. The RJD MLA demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking 'strong exception' to the former Cabinet Minister's remarks against Bihar's Chief Minister, Deputy CM said the comment was "unacceptable" and tantamount to supporting the BJP. When asked whether the party would take disciplinary action against Singh, he labeled the matter as ''serious'' and averred that it had been brought to the notice of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, later in the day, in a bid to assuage Sudhakar and Jagdanand Singh, Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav reached the Patna-based headquarters of the party. Tej Pratap presented a bouquet of flowers to Jagdanand Singh, and even shared pictures on social media.