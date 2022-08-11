After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence in the Bolpur area of West Bengal's Birbhum in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the TMC chief and WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of patronising criminals.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya took to his Twitter and wrote, "Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch." The BJP leader retweeted his earlier post wherein he shared an image of CM Mamata sitting in a car along with Anubrata Mondal. Adding further he said, "Partha Chatterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee."

Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chaterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee. https://t.co/fNRKSwV4fh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 11, 2022

CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal

On Thursday, the CBI officials entered the residence of Anubrata Mondal in Birbhum on Thursday along with the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) that has cordoned off the house to avoid any law and order situation. It is pertinent to mention that the TMC leader who is known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the summons issued by the CBI for the 10th time in the cattle smuggling case on Wednesday seeking a 14-day extension to appear before the CBI.

#BREAKING | Top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal arrested by CBI in cattle smuggling case after he skips multiple summons. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/V25Dm27PNR pic.twitter.com/rCxGq6a1xp — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

Notably, the TMC party leader will now be grilled by the central agency pertaining to the cattle smuggling case wherein illegal cattle smuggling occurred along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal in alleged connivance with public servants.

According to the sources, the arrested TMC leader will likely be brought to Kolkata via road by the CBI and then he will be taken for a medical test. Sources further revealed that Mondal will be taken to the central operated hospital for the medical checkup rather than the state-run SSKM hospital in the city.

Notably, this comes after the leader on August 10 skipped the 10th summon issued by the central agency in connection with the concerned case.

Bengal cattle smuggling case

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.