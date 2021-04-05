BJP Says 'more Setbacks To Come For MVA' As Anil Deshmukh Resigns As Maha Home Minister

In a major development, Anil Deshmukh on Monday has tendered his resignation as Maharashtra's Home Minister. Deshmukh's decision to quit as the state's Home Minister comes after the Bombay HC ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's charges against him based on the complaint filed by petitioner Jaishree Patil. Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the decision. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil stated that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took a 'good decision' pertaining to Anil Deshmukh's resignation.

'Maharashtra CM should implement the decision'

Patil further stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should implement the decision to ensure that democracy is secured in Maharashtra. In addition, the Maharashtra BJP chief further hit out at the MVA and stated that it will receive more setbacks. Hailing the Bombay HC's decision to direct CBI for an investigation, Patil said that it will 'mark a new history' in Indian politics.

Nawab Malik on Deshmukh's resignation

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik stated that Anil Deshmukh took the decision after Bombay HC's order for a CBI probe. According to Malik, Deshmukh expressed at a meeting of top NCP leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence that he does not want to continue as the state's Home Minister. Nawab Malik further added that Anil Deshmukh has gone to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to tender his resignation.

Bombay HC orders probe against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier, in a major development, the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's charges against Deshmukh. The CBI inquiry was ordered after a petition was filed by lawyer Jaishree Patil. The bench has ordered the Director of CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in accordance with law and conclude it within 15 days. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action, the CJ said.

The pressure had been mounting on Anil Deshmukh ever since it turned out that Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze had a hand in the Antilia bomb scare. Subsequently, as Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP, Deshmukh said that the transfer wasn't 'procedural' and that there had been lapses. Param Bir then issued an open letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, wherein he claimed that Deshmukh had set Vaze a Rs 100 crore extortion target from Mumbai's pubs, bars and restaurants.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI