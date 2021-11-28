BJP Says 'Nawab Malik's Pot Of Sins About To Explode; To Face Actions Like Deshmukh'

In a scathing attack on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Shukla said on Sunday that the NCP leader's 'pot of sins is about to explode' and he will face similar action like Anil Deshmukh, who has arrested on charges of money laundering. Reacting to Malik's allegation some people are trying to frame him in a false case, Shukla said there a 'criminal' is always afraid of getting caught.

"There is always a fear of getting caught in the mind of the criminal. If Nawab Malik claims that someone is following him, why is he helpless? Whose government is in Maharashtra? Who has the Home Ministry? Instead of posting about security threats on Twitter, why can't he ask the Home Minister or police commissioner to initiate an investigation? It simply shows that Nawab Malik is aware that his pot of sins is going to explode and he will face actions like Anil Deshmukh, in the coming days," the BJP leader told ANI.

Nawab Malik claims he's 'being framed like ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh'

Malik had earlier alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case "just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh."

The NCP leader had said, "While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught two persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He is usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents."

"We will give his information to Mumbai Police Commissioner and ask for a probe. I have multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators. People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It is not like we are scared, but what is the intention?" he added.

Malik had earlier shared photos on Twitter of some people allegedly lurking around his house. "These people riding in this car have been doing 'recce' at my house and school for the last few days. Let me know if anyone recognizes them. To those in the picture, I want to say that if they need any information from me, I will give it to them," he had tweeted on Friday.

यह लोग इस गाड़ी में सवार पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरे घर और स्कूल की 'रेकी' कर रहे हैं.

अगर कोई इन्हें पहचानता हो तो मुझे जानकारी दे.

जो लोग इस तस्वीर में हैं, मेरा उनसे कहना हैं कि, तुम्हें मेरी कोई जानकारी चाहिए तो आकार मुझसे मिले, मैं सारी जानकारी दे दूँगा pic.twitter.com/ZAmJhqEWoL — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 26, 2021

Anil Deshmukh was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: ANI/PTI