BJP Says 'no Truth' In Uddhav Thackeray's 'mid-term Polls In Maharashtra' Claims

Predicting mid-term elections in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked party workers to commence with the preparations on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Arvind Sawant briefed reporters about the meeting. He told that Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of the party’s Assembly constituency-level functionaries at the party headquarters – ‘Sena Bhavan’ in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray indicates the possibility of mid-term Assembly polls

Arvind Sawant said that Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting asked the party workers to be ready for the mid-term elections.

“Mid-term polls were inevitable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra,” Sawant said.

Sawant said that according to Uddhav Thackeray such kinds of offers are only given before the election as they have taken away two major projects from Maharashtra. He further asserted that it's time to be ready for any situation in the future.

“Just like voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are being lured with packages and announcements, this announcement by the PM is also an indicator that Maharashtra will have elections,” said the South Mumbai MP. The spokesperson further mentioned that there was no clarity about the details of the projects the PM was talking about.

Notably, the term of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to expire in 2024. The Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction has been demanding that the party MLAs who rebelled along with Eknath Shinde should resign and face the electorate afresh.

Maharashtra govt accused of letting several big-ticket projects go to Gujarat

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government which came to power in June after his rebellion toppled the Thackeray-led government has been accused of letting several big-ticket projects go to Gujarat.

The current dispensation is under fire from all Opposition parties for their ‘failure’ to retain big-ticket projects like Rs 1.54 crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip manufacturing project, Bulk Drug Park, and RS 22,000 crore Tata-Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft project

However, senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar ridiculed Thackeray's contention, saying that ever since it came to power, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been doing well and taking a lot of people-oriented decisions.

Darekar said, "There is no talk of any such thing happening at the government or party level. Thackeray is making such claims to keep his people from straying. There is no truth in the claims of mid-term polls."