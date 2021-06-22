BJP Says 'nothing New' As K'taka Cong Orders Netas To Refrain From Anti-party Activities

Amid the ongoing rift brewing within the Congress over the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming state election, the grand old party has issued a gag order on Karnataka leaders, ordering them to refrain from anti-party comments. The party has also issued strict warnings through the gag order to not make public comments or speculations on who will be the next Chief Minister. Congress is facing such infighting in several other states as well, including Rajasthan and Punjab.

Reacting to this development, Karnataka BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, "Let me tell you that the matter is entirely the Congress party's problem. However, what one really observes is whatever was happening behind the scenes is now out in the open. Siddaramaiah trying to be at the centre stage and become the party president again whereas DK Shivakumar wants to continue as the new party president. This is nothing new."

On Monday, DK Shivakumar reached Delhi to meet the top brass of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, and address the issues related to the state unit of the party. According to several reports, the two factions are at loggerheads for the chief ministerial face for the assembly elections, which is less than two years away.

DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah

Ever since DK Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress president, there have been conflicts within the party over who will be the party's CM candidate, with cadres and MLAs divided between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps. The differences in the two camps came out in the open when party leader Zameer Ahmad on Sunday referred to Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'. He said, "I don't want to say Siddaramaiah is the past chief minister. I want to say that he is the future Chief Minister. That's what the feeling of the people is." After this, DK Shivakumar himself came forward to react to this and stated, "Zameer has also in the past been cautioned against making such statements at this point in time." He made it clear that the decision of the chief ministerial candidate is the party's collective decision.

AICC meeting on June 24

The All India Congress Committee has scheduled a virtual meeting on June 24. Called by interim president Sonia Gandhi, the meeting will have in attendance, PCC Presidents, General Secretaries, and in-charges of states of the party. The discussion, as per reports, will mainly be confined to the present political situation in the different states in the country, and the party's response to it.