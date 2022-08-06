BJP Says 'notice Issued Against Cong's Aslam Shaikh In Illegal Studio Scam'; Seeks Action

More trouble appears to be mounting for another former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime minister as notices have been issued against Congress leader Aslam Shaikh in an alleged illegal studio case.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shared the notices and informed that the Ministry of Environment of Maharashtra has issued notices against Aslam Shaikh in connection with a Rs 1000 crore illegal film studio scam case. He said that as per the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, film producers can have studios at the seashore for 6 months but here the time period has been extended. Somaiya has demanded strict action against the leader and has alleged that there exists a connection with the studio owners and pushed for the demolition of the studios.

He tweeted in Marathi, "Aslam Sheikh- Madh Marve ₹ 1000 Crore Studio Scam. The Ministry of Environment of Maharashtra has issued a notice to Mumbai Collector and Municipal Corporation asking to take strict action I expect action to demolish the studio".



While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kirit Somaiya said, "the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority(MCZMA), and the Environment Ministry of Maharashtra have issued notices and called for an explanation from the district collector and MCGM because as per the 2019 CRZ amendment, a film producer can have temporary a film set on the sea shore, not the studios. Here notices have been issued to 10 studios. According to me, there are 28 commercial structure studios that have come up in the last 18 months during the COVID period. All are related to Madh Marve and most of the studio owners have connections with Aslam Shiekh".

On being asked if any action is being taken against the Congress leader, Somaiya said, "we will go step by step. Once again discussion will be held with the Municipal comments and the environment secretary because in the notice it is clearly stated that the temporary studios were allowed only for 6 months and after the removal, the Municipal corporation had to submit the certificate to the Environment ministry that the sets have been removed".

"Therefore, I have demanded FIR should be registered under Environment Act section 15 (Whoever fails to comply with or contravenes any of the provisions of this Act) and 5 (power to issue directions over closure, prohibition, or regulation of any industry, operation, or process)," said Somaiya.

(Image: PTI/Facebook/Aslam Shaikh)