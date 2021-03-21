BJP Says "Pawar Has Lost Control" Amid Sena-NCP's Contradictions On Ex-CP Param Bir Singh

Amid NCP and Shiv Sena's contrary views on ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday alleged that Pawar has lost control of the Maharashtra government. Expressing disdain for CM Uddhav Thackeray, he said that the CM must say 'I don't want to run this govt'. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

BJP: 'Pawar has lost control of Maha govt'

"It seems Pawar has lost control of govt. I don't get how much Uddhav will stoop down for his chair. He himself should come and say that I don't want to run this govt," said Patil. While NCP has claimed that Param Bir Singh's claims were 'an attempt to save himself', Shiv Sena has defended Singh. READ | Sharad Pawar was asked what Param Bir Singh told him about Anil Deshmukh; Here's his reply

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NCP Supremo has echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. BJP, on the other hand, has vowed to continue to protest till Home Minister resigns and a court-monitored probe or Central probe is initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula on CM post and cabinet portfolios, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM'. With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.