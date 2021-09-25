BJP Says PM Modi's US Visit Shows India Emerging As Multidimensional Force In Diplomacy

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi opined that PM Modi's visit to the US showcased India as a fast emerging, multidimensional and inclusive force in international diplomacy. Detailing on PM Modi's visit after the Quad summit, the BJP leader said, “On his brief but a multidimensional visit to the US, PM Modi first met with CEOs of renowned companies, then met with US Vice Pres Kamala Harris and discussed security of the local region and also met US President Joe Biden for in-person bilateral talks.”

Trivedi also said that India was committed to delivering COVID vaccines in the Quad meet. “Other than strategic interests of Indo- Pacific region at Quad meet, it was also decided that 1 billion vaccine doses will be available for Quad countries...in which India will be playing a major role. In PM's words, "Quad is going to be a force for global good," he added.

PM Modi-President Biden bilateral meet

In their first in-person meeting, PM Modi redefined the contours of the India-USA ties and highlighted 5 T’s - Tradition, Talent, Technology, Trade, and Trusteeship that bind the nations together. He also shared his vision for the India-US relationship in the coming decade. He remarked how this bilateral relationship is steep in a rich tradition of working together.

During the meeting held at the White House, PM Modi also highlighted the unwavering faith in the youth of the two countries to drive this transformative relationship. He appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora towards US progress. The Prime Minister even went on to mention trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths, adding that the relationship between the two nations will open the doors for several Indian and American companies.

President Biden, on the other hand, highlighted his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger. The US President pointed out that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that COVID is the main focus for now. President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral concluded on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear.

(With ANI inputs)