BJP Says Punjab Police 'soft On Radical Elements; Downplaying Mohali Blast As Minor Blast'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Punjab police of "going soft on radical elements" that may be responsible for the rocket attack on its intelligence unit headquarters in Mohali.

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a high-security building that houses the police headquarters in Sector 77 of Mohali raising security concerns in the city. The grenade landed on the third floor of the building but did not explode. It damaged a glass door and shattered window panes although no casualty was reported.

The statement by the police said, “a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done.”

Slamming the Punjab police for downplaying the attack on forces, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said, "So tweets (against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal) are serious enough for 50 policemen to be sent to Delhi (to arrest Tajinder Singh Bagga) but the RPG attack is “minor”? He called it an attempt to go soft on radical elements "like they did in Patiala."

BJP's Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence on Friday over alleged objectionable remarks against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga's arrest drew widespread condemnation from the Opposition, which accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misusing the police force.

RPG fired at Punjab Police’s Intelligence HQ in Mohali!



Police statement terms it “a minor explosion”



So tweets are serious enough for 50 policemen to be sent to Delhi but RPG attack is “minor”



Attempt to once again go soft on radical elements, like they did in Patiala? pic.twitter.com/i5xAsqFCiw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 10, 2022

After Tuesday's rocket grenade attack, the Punjab Police sounded a security alert in the state and roped in NIA for investigation.

Khalistani link emerges in Mohali rocket attack

As per sources, the role of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is under the scanner. He is responsible for activating the Khalistani terror module in Punjab. sources said that the intelligence report on Rinda has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. CM Bhagwant Mann also met the DGP to discuss the incident in Mohali.

A rocket-propelled grenade (often abbreviated RPG) is a shoulder-fired missile weapon that launches rockets equipped with an explosive warhead. Sources claim that two suspects arrived in a white car and launched the grenade about 80 meters away from the intelligence office building. The intelligence officials and investigators have been going through CCTV footage.