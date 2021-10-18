Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday addressed a press conference and slammed the Congress party for making derogatory remarks on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the CWC meeting. According to Patra, Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra was reported saying Patel made every attempt to keep Jammu and Kashmir away from India while it was because of Jawaharlal Nehru that the valley region is a part of the nation. Patra raised several questions on the opposition party and demanded answers.

Sambit Patra press conference: Questions raised

When remarks were being made on Sardar Patel who is like an inspiration to India, who kept India united when he was vilified like this in the CWC meeting did party President Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi object to it? What kind of sycophancy in this to portray one family as something that did everything and no one else did anything? BJP wants to know if Kara will be thrown out of the party committee.

"Congress only concerned about its legacy"

Further fuming over the grand old party, the BJP leader said that all it is concerned with is how to continue their Nehru-Gandhi legacy.

"We all know that Congress is a one-family party, continuing the legacy of Nehru-Gandhi, they are only concerned about how to continue that legacy. In the CWC meeting, Tariq Hameed Karra tried to create an environment of superstition and also said Nehru is the only man who integrated J&K in India and said Sardar Patel had maligned with Jinnah to keep Kashmir away from India," added Sambit Patra.

Criticising Tariq, Sambit Patra also added that all he was supposed to do in the meeting was to extend support for Rahul Gandhi for Presidentship.

BJP says Congress can say anything to save its 'dynasty'

"A few days back Sarvarkar was vilified by Congress party and now Sardar Patel. This family can utter wrong about anyone to keep their Nehru-Gandhi dynasty above, doesn't matter whether it is Subhas Chandra Bose, Vinayak Savarkar or Vallabhbhai Patel," concluded Sambit Patra.

Watch BJP's full conference here:

The CWC meeting took place at Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. It was attended by 52 top brass leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Bhagel. G-23 leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad were also in attendance.