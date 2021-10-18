Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday addressed a press conference and slammed the Congress party for making derogatory remarks on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the CWC meeting. According to Patra, Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra was reported saying Patel made every attempt to keep Jammu and Kashmir away from India while it was because of Jawaharlal Nehru that the valley region is a part of the nation. Patra raised several questions on the opposition party and demanded answers.
Sambit Patra press conference: Questions raised
Further fuming over the grand old party, the BJP leader said that all it is concerned with is how to continue their Nehru-Gandhi legacy.
"We all know that Congress is a one-family party, continuing the legacy of Nehru-Gandhi, they are only concerned about how to continue that legacy. In the CWC meeting, Tariq Hameed Karra tried to create an environment of superstition and also said Nehru is the only man who integrated J&K in India and said Sardar Patel had maligned with Jinnah to keep Kashmir away from India," added Sambit Patra.
Criticising Tariq, Sambit Patra also added that all he was supposed to do in the meeting was to extend support for Rahul Gandhi for Presidentship.
"A few days back Sarvarkar was vilified by Congress party and now Sardar Patel. This family can utter wrong about anyone to keep their Nehru-Gandhi dynasty above, doesn't matter whether it is Subhas Chandra Bose, Vinayak Savarkar or Vallabhbhai Patel," concluded Sambit Patra.
LIVE: Media briefing by Dr @sambitswaraj at BJP HQ. https://t.co/MSu3syfyG7— BJP (@BJP4India) October 18, 2021
The CWC meeting took place at Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. It was attended by 52 top brass leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Bhagel. G-23 leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad were also in attendance.