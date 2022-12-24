BJP Says TMC Using WB Police To Save Anubroto Mondal, TMC Admits?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of giving state protection to all criminals and extortionists in Bengal. Amit Malviya, head of BJP's Information and Technology Department, shared a video of a public prosecutor along with a picture of Mamata Banerjee with Trinamool leader Anubroto Mondal to buttress his point.

'Mamata Banerjee gives state protection to all criminals...'

When asked by a reporter if arrangements were made for the Delhi visit of Anubroto Mondal, accused in a cattle smuggling case, the TMC leader and public prosecutor can be heard saying in the video, "Definitely, definitely, 100 percent...ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) how falsely and with malicious intent are trying day after day to keep an innocent person in custody...We are also trying to get him out..."

Anubroto Mondal moves Delhi HC

Anubroto Mondal, who is lodged in an Asansol jail in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order for producing him here in a money laundering case. The petition came up before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani who transferred it to the bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh as Mondal's counsel submitted that other connected matters are pending before Justice Singh.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in the same case on July 11. According to the ED, it registered the money laundering case following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the BSF.

The FIR alleged that Mondal, along with Kumar and other public servants, and private persons, was involved in a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket.