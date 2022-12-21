'BJP Scared': Ashok Gehlot Questions Health Min's COVID Norms Letter; 'Yatra To Continue'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 21 launched a scathing attack on the Central government after receiving a letter from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in the wake of COVID norms flouted during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. CM Gehlot stated that the BJP government is scared after witnessing the massive support the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He reiterated that the grand old party will continue with its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ashok Gehlot says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue'

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "There is an impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country. I have seen the letter of Union health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, they are scared we can see their condition. Lakhs of people are joining the yatra. Central government is so scared that Union Ministers are writing such letters. Our yatra is going on and will further continue ahead. BJP itself is quite disturbed. A few days ago, JP Nadda's Aakrosh rally failed severely in state."

Gehlot added, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was completed on the morning of December 21, but the BJP and Modi government is so scared of the huge crowd gathered here that the Union Health Minister is writing a letter on 20th December to Mr. Rahul Gandhi to follow the COVID protocol in Rajasthan."

Gehlot added that if Health Minister does not have any political agenda and is actually concerned, he should have raised the issue during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tripura visit too. "If the purpose of the Union Health Minister is not political, then his concern is justified, then he should have written the first letter to the Prime Minister. This clearly shows that BJP's aim is to disturb the Bharat Jodo Yatra as they are fearing the increasing public support. Two days ago, the Prime Minister held a rally in Tripura where no COVID protocol was followed. In the second wave of COVID, PM did big rallies in Bengal."

#BREAKING | Upset with rising public support for Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP's aim is to disturb it. No COVID protocols were followed when PM did a rally in Tripura 2 days back. If Union Health Min has a valid concern & not a political aim, he should first write to PM: Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/8dHrfSmMRx — Republic (@republic) December 21, 2022

Centre Asks Rahul Gandhi to 'follow COVID norms or postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra'

In his letter to Rahul Gandhi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "COVID-19 guidelines must be strictly followed during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is going on in Rajasthan. The use of masks-sanitizer should be implemented and it should be ensured that only vaccinated people participate in the march. And whoever is joining the march must be quarantined before and after taking part in the Yatra."

He further suggested, "If following COVID-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency."

Image: ANI/BharatJodoYatra.in