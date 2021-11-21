BJP Scoffs At Congress' Inclusivity Claim In New Rajasthan Cabinet: 'Only 20% Women'

Scoffing at Sachin Pilot's praise for Rajasthan's 'inclusive' new cabinet, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Sunday, pointed that only 3 of the 15 new ministers (20%) were women. Comparing this reality with Congress' promise to give 40% poll tickets to women in UP, Malviya termed it as 'double politics of Gandhi family'. 15 Congress MLAs are set be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp.

BJP scoffs at Congress' 'inclusivity'

राजस्थान, जहाँ कांग्रेस सत्ता में है, वहाँ 15 में से सिर्फ़ 3 महिलाओं को मंत्री बनाया गया, मतलब मात्र 20%।



पर यूपी, जहाँ कांग्रेस चौथे नम्बर की पार्टी है, वहाँ महिलाओं को 40% प्रतिनिधित्व देने के झूठे वादे कर रही है। यही है कांग्रेस और गांधी परिवार की दोगली राजनीति का सच। pic.twitter.com/tJmOQ8yOEF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2021

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, maintained that no 'camps' existed in Congress. Pilot also expressed satisfaction at the Congress High command's choice of ministers, adding that cabinet expansion truly reflected the diversity in Rajasthan. Touting that Congress will win again in 2023, Pilot said that he will take up any responsibility decided by the High Command.

"4 Dalits are being given place in this cabinet. This was a necessary step and Congress has taken this forward. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi ji, Ajay Maken ji, Gehlot ji Dotsara ji for holding discussions with everyone and fulfilling the demands of the people. Women representation has also been increased in the cabinet," said Pilot. When asked about his own future in Rajasthan and Congress, he said, "My role will be decided by the party high command". Pilot had staged a failed rebellion with 18 MLAs in 2020, only to return to Congress folds later.

15 ministers to be sworn in - 11 cabinet, 4 MoS

Putting an end to the Rajasthan power tussle, 15 Congress MLAs are set be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. As per the list of ministers, Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola have secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers to be sworn in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.

Prior to this move, state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary resigned citing Congress' "one leader-one post" policy. Dotsara is Rajasthan PCC chief while Chaudhry is AICC in-charge of Punjab and Sharma is AICC incharge of Gujarat. Enraged over the Rajasthan cabinet rejig, 12 MLAs from the Gehlot camp are set to skip the oath ceremony. As per sources, four BSP-turned-Congress MLAs - Lakhan Meena, Wajib Ali, Joginder Awana, Sandeep Yadav, six MLAs from Alwar and two Bharatpur MLAs are set to skip the event citing sidelining by the Gehlot government.