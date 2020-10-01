BJP Scoffs At Gandhis' Abortive Attempt To Visit Hathras, Questions Congress' Track Record

On Thursday, multiple BJP leaders mocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra for trying to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family. After an hours-long tussle with the UP Police, the Congress leaders were unable to visit Hathras. Commenting on the incident, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that the Gandhis were pained at the growing popularity of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Accusing them of attempting to reap the political benefit, he questioned their silence on the increasing crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Meanwhile, UP MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh termed the sequence of events which unfolded on the Yamuna Expressway as a "photo op". Alleging that no permission was sought for the visit, he cast aspersion on the Congress' version that Rahul Gandhi had been manhandled.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked, "What happened in Hathras was inhuman and condemnable. No words are enough to condemn such a brutal act. But we should equally condemn those who want to reap political benefits out of such a brutal act. I want to ask the Congress chief and Priyanka Gandhi- why do you feel the pain only of Hathras’ daughters and not the daughters of Rajasthan? During the last one and a half years of Congress rule, Rajasthan tops the list of states showing an increase in crimes against women. There is no district where rapes have not taken place. They don’t notice when the police tries to scuttle such cases. They are pained by the increasing popularity of Yogi Adityanath and the growing trust of people in Narendra Modi. The people understand this and the authorities will take appropriate action."

UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi has a track record. Whenever he returns from abroad, he does a photo-op. What is unfolding on the expressway today is a photo-op only. No sensitivity and empathy is visible. Despite whatever Congress has said, it is clear from the footage on whether he (Rahul) was pushed or he himself fell down. Can any citizen be allowed to march on an expressway? Did you take permission? "

The Hathras gangrape

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. 4 persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted the notion that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police.

Congress leaders escorted back to Delhi

Earlier in the day, there was high-octane drama when Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and scores of party workers left from Delhi to meet the gangrape victim's family in Hathras. After their cars were stopped at the Delhi-UP border by the police, they started to march on foot. However, a large contingent of policemen tried to convince them not to proceed ahead in the wake of Section 144 being imposed in Hathras district.

Thereafter, Congress alleged that Rahul Gandhi fell to the ground on the Yamuna Expressway after being pushed by the UP police personnel. Subsequently, senior party leaders including the former Congress president and Priyanka Vadra were arrested by the police under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. After being escorted back to Delhi, they were released.

