BJP Scoffs At Mamata Dissolving All TMC Posts To Take Full Charge; 'Fear Of Coup Is Real'

The BJP took a swipe at Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, after she dissolved the party's national office bearers' committee and took complete charge amid an internal feud. In the emergency meeting convened at her residence on Saturday, she decided to form a 20-member working committee to oversee the party affairs. The move came amid the springing influence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the TMC.

Asserting her firm control over the party, Mamata Banerjee packed this committee with TMC veterans who were facing criticism from Abhishek and other next-generation leaders over holding multiple posts in the party and the administration.

BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that the TMC President was afraid that Abhishek Banerjee would stage a 'coup' as he threatened to resign on the issue of one person one post. Therefore, a 'paranoid' Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party posts and constituted a “committee” of 20 members, he tweeted.

Malviya also noted that Mamata's new working committee had marginalized all the leaders who aligned with Abhishek Banerjee. "What next? Sack all ministers and run the Government alone?" he asked.

After Abhishek Banerjee threatened to resign on the issue of one person one post, a paranoid Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party posts, constituted a “committee”, marginalising those aligned to Abhishek. What next? Sack all ministers and run the Govt alone?



Fear of coup is real! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 13, 2022

Mamata removes all existing posts in TMC; takes control amid rift

Following the emergency meeting on Saturday, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said, "All the posts related to the national office bearers' committee cease to exist. It will be decided later by chairperson Mamata Banerjee. She is the only leader who has a post in the party, no other leader at the national level has any post right now."

Among the leaders who found a place in the new national working committee are - Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Yashwant Sinha. TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien and veteran Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy were not included in the committee.

Another senior party leader said, "So, Abhishek Banerjee is no longer the national general secretary. It is to be seen whether he is again appointed to that post or to another post."

Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, was appointed the national general secretary in June last year after the party stormed to power for the third consecutive term.

Lately, he has been advocating for "one person one post" to make way for newcomers, challenging the veterans who hold multiple posts in the government and in the party. Incidentally, Sougata Roy, who failed to find a place in the new committee, had publicly voiced his support for Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from agency)