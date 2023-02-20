BJP Scorches Congress' Pawan Khera For Mocking PM Modi's Father; 'Not The First Time...'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, February 20, lambasted Congress after Pawan Khera's statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media, Khera had raked up the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into a report on the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

In a bid to mock the Prime Minister, Khera had asked what problem does 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?' Khera replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das, in reference to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

'Not the first time...'

Taking strong objection to the Congress leader's statement, BJP's IT Department chief highlighted how this was 'not the first time' the Congress made a personal attack on PM Modi. Amit Malviya said, "Congress can’t digest the fact that a person like PM Modi, who has come from a humble background now sits in such a higher position."

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Delhi BJP spokesperson, said that the Congress should feel ashamed. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "While hating Modi ji, these people have stooped so low that they are making fun of his late father, who was never in politics."

Priti Gandhi, a leader of the saffron party, also voiced her disappointment with Khera over the statement. Taking to the microblogging site, Gandhi wrote, "He has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister's father. Absolutely Disgusting!!"