A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-2022, BJP at a press conference launched scathing attack on the Delhi Deputy CM and CM Kejriwal, posing questions on the new Liquor policy 2021-22.

Union minister Anurag Thakur attacked Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the CBI's raids at his locations on August 19 but called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the 'real kingpin' behind the Liquor scam.

Amid the CBI raids at the office and residence of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, including at 21 other locations in Delhi, post the recommendation by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for a CBI probe in July, an FIR was lodged by the central agency, in which the name of Manish Sisodia has been listed as the first accused.

BJP's 5 blistering questions to Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal

Union minister Anurag Thakur posed five questions to Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia and CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He asked, “Why was the Liquor policy 2021-22 withdrawn if it was as per the law?; Why were the Liquor manufacturing companies illegally given contracts in the retail sector?; Why were the companies who created cartels were given Liquor contracts?; Did you provide contracts to black listed companies such as Indospirit Mktng Pvt. Ltd and Khao Gali Rest Pvt. Ltd?; What action was taken against the notice given by excise department of the Delhi government to the blacklisted and other Liquor companies in October 2021?.”

Further taking a dig at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Thakur said that Manish Sisodia might now have changed the spelling of his name. "Now, it is 'money-sh'," he said.

BJP asks reasons for withdrawing the old policy

Adesh Gupta, President of Delhi BJP stated, the new Liquor policy was launched on November 21. During the press conference, when Dy CM Sisodia was asked about the reason for launching a New Policy when other states are successfully operating under the old model, he answered, “The Delhi government wants equitable distribution of Liquor in the state as people have to travel long distances to buy liquor. The women and youth who live in villages and colonies have to buy Liquor after travelling a certain distance from their place. According to the master plan, there are certain places where the Liquor vends cannot be opened. They were however not worried about equal distribution of clean water, sewerage, and transport systems.”

BJP questions AAP's policy

Quoting from Manish Sisodia’s press conference on August 20 claiming the new Liquor Policy to be the best policy, BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari posed a direct question to him and asked, “If this is the best policy then why did the revenue gained from the policy was just Rs 1400 Crore when it was initially claimed by you and your MLAs to be Rs 9,500 Crore.”

