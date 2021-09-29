BJP seeks apology from Chhattisgarh CM over his tweet asking media not to 'forget limits'

Raipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's main opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his tweet, in which he asked the media not to forget its limits.

On Monday, Baghel had written a tweet in Hindi that read, "Listen carefully. Rahul Gandhi ji is currently the main leader of the opposition. Congress workers will not accept the use of indecent language against him. I respect the media, which is performing the responsibility of the fourth pillar of democracy. But don't forget the limits." The CM apparently reacted to the use of a cuss word by a new channel anchor during a talk show, which appeared to be aimed at Rahul Gandhi. The woman anchor had later apologised for it.

Reacting strongly to the CM's tweet, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh tweeted, "CM @bhupeshbaghel ji such indecent language does not suit you. A person holding a constitutional post is openly threatening the fourth pillar of democracy. Your language has maligned the image of Chhattisgarh. At least take care of the dignity of the state." Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said that the chief minister should tender an unconditional apology to the state and the media for allegedly threatening the fourth pillar of democracy.

The BJP does not support the use of abusive language towards anyone (apparently referring to news anchor's word), but even such threatening language (by the CM) will not be tolerated, Kaushik added.

"The language of the CM's tweet is not only an intimidation to the media, but also to people of the state. He has openly warned the media to stay in their limits," he said and sought an apology from Baghel. PTI TKP NP NP

