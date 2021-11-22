BJP Seeks Clarification From Rahul Gandhi Over Sidhu's 'big Brother' Remark For Imran Khan

Slamming the Congress leadership over the remarks of Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra leader Ram Kadam wrote a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further seeking his explanation on Sidhu's statement. The move came under the recent controversial statement made by the Punjab Congress President referring to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as his "elder brother." The statement not only stirred controversy but also invoked a lot of criticism from the opposition.

In his letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, BJP's Maharashtra spokesperson Ram Kadam questioned if Gandhi supports Sidhu's statement. "Your party leader and Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 20 during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib visit called Pakistan Prime Minister and protector of terrorists Imran Khan as his elder brother. Do you support his love for Pakistan and Prime Minister Khan? Don't you have any control over your party and its leaders? It has been more than 48 hours since this incident, but you have not made any statement on this.

Further demanding actions against the party president, he said, "The country needs a clarification from you regarding the same and also wants to see if an action will be taken against Sidhu."

कॉंग्रेस नेता @RahulGandhi

आपको चिट्ठी लिखकर देश पूछना चाहता है सिद्धू के पाकिस्तान वाले शर्मनाक बयान पर आपकी चुपी क्यों?क्या आप और आपका दल उसका समर्थन कराता है? यदी नहीं तो अब तक सिद्धू @sherryontopp

पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की?

क्या आपको नहीं लगता यह देशद्रोही बयान है?जवाब दे pic.twitter.com/PskHF3ShJt — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, in an indirect jibe towards the Congress party, he said, "The country has seen you making irrational remarks on irrelevant issues. Thus the rejection of the people at every level can infuriate the party. However, Congress being one of the oldest parties in the country holds certain responsibility and you being the former party president must show some accountability towards the nation", he remarked.

Navjot Sidhu refers to Pakistan PM as his "elder brother"

Earlier on November 20, Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib passed a controversial remark and addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The PCC chief made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Meanwhile, Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister. Lashing out at him, several BJP leaders came forward and slammed him for the statement.

Image: ANI/PTI