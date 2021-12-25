BJP Seeks Decision On Reviewing Suspension Of 12 MLAs Before Maharashtra Speaker Election

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis urged Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to take a decision on 12 BJP MLAs' plea to review their suspension before the Speaker's election. During the two-day Monsoon Session of the state legislature on July 5, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the chair. Thereafter, the aforesaid MLAs moved the Supreme Court challenging their suspension.

While a division bench of the SC comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar agreed to examine hear the batch of pleas, they refused to grant any immediate relief. Observing that the issues raised in the matter require "deeper consideration", it issued notice to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as well as the Maharashtra Assembly. However, Zirwal asked the legislature secretary not to respond to the apex court's notice.

Speaking on the floor of the state Assembly, former CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The Supreme Court in its order had urged 12 MLAs who have suspended in this House to submit an application to the honourable Speaker to reconsider their suspension. As per the SC's directions, the 12 MLAs have submitted such an application to you. The session is going to end on the 28th. You want to conduct the Speaker's election. I urge you with all humility that you should give your verdict on the application of these 12 MLAs before the Speaker's election."

Maharashtra Speaker's election

After getting elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Sakoli in the Bhandara district, Nana Patole was elected as the Assembly Speaker post the formation of the MVA government. However, the post fell vacant on February 4 as Patole resigned to take over as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. On the first day of the Winter Session of the state legislature on Wednesday, ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan tabled the report of the Legislative Rules Committee recommending a change in the existing rule of the secret ballot for the Speaker's election.

Reducing the duration of inviting suggestions and objections to this proposal from 10 days to one day, the Assembly passed the motion to conduct this poll by open vote. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet decided that the election to the Speaker's post will take place on December 28 which is the last day of the Winter session. The last day of filing nominations will be December 27. While the Speaker has usually been elected unopposed in the past despite the secret despite the secret ballot rule, BJP is expected to field its candidate amid its fractured relationship with MVA.

