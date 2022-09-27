BJP Seeks Dismissal Of Punjab Govt For Bringing Confidence Motion In Assembly

The BJP on Tuesday sought from Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss the AAP government for "betraying" him with a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The party also held a mock session of the state Assembly near its office here and moved a "no-confidence motion" against the government. Mann on Tuesday tabled the confidence motion in the state Assembly as he targeted the BJP over its alleged "operation lotus" and the Congress for being hand-in-glove with the party.

The session of the Vidhan Sabha was convened after Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to summon the House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over it.

Earlier, the Governor had withdrawn the permission to hold a special session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a confidence motion only.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma sought from the Governor to dismiss the state government for moving the motion in the Assembly.

He accused Mann of violating the Constitution and breaking the trust of people by acting at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

He said the session was summoned to discuss stubble burning, GST and electricity supply but the AAP government did not hold any discussion on these issues.

The BJP also held a mock session near a cinema close to the party office in Sector 37 here.

In the mock session, party leader Sunil Jakhar even moved the "no-confidence" motion against the AAP government. "It is a no-confidence motion passed by people of Punjab against this AAP government," Jakhar said.

About AAP's confidence motion in the Assembly, Jakhar said, "It is a fraud on the Constitution. The government took permission (from the Governor) for something else and did something else".

At the BJP's “Janta di Vidhan Sabha”, six resolutions were taken up, including those related to drugs, plight of farmers, law and order and non-fulfillment of AAP's promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Many BJP leaders who took part in the mock session claimed AAP was only doing a drama of bringing a confidence motion and levelling baseless allegations.

The BJP leaders asked the AAP government why the burning issues of the state were not being resolved.

Ajaib Singh Bhatti was made the "Speaker" of the mock session.

A "resolution" was also brought to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandigarh airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

