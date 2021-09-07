A BJP delegation including state vice president Pratap Banerjee and others arrived at the Election Commission West Bengal office on Sunday. This visit was carried out to take action against West Bengal CM and Bhabanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct despite the declaration of the by-poll dates. CM Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, promised Rs.5000 donations to 'puja organising committees'.

What did the BJP delegation urge to the EC?

BJP state vice president Pratap Banerjee, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP Sukanta Majumdar and Shishir Bajoria visited the Election Commission office on Tuesday. The BJP delegation urged the EC to take necessary action against Bhabanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee and restrict her from participating in the polls.

This request was made by the BJP delegations against the TMC supremo for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by announcing cash rewards to 36,000 puja committees, which included 2500 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) despite the declaration of by-poll dates.

Bengal CM meets with organising committees

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met with Durga Puja committees and promised Rs.5000 donations for organising religious ceremonies in the state. While interacting with the media, the CM said that the pandemic norms in the state will be maintained like last year.

CM Banerjee additionally stated that a call would also be taken after the Bhabanipur by-polls on September 30 regarding the immersions process of the festival. The CM added that all these decisions would follow after reviewing the COVID situation in the state.

Congress refuses to field against Banerjee; BJP to put up tough fight

In a gesture backing TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Congress on Monday decided to not field a candidate against her in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-polls, as per ANI sources. On the other hand, BJP asserted that it would be fielding a strong candidate to give a tough fight to Mamata Banerjee.

By-polls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by 3 October. On Saturday, the EC had announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on September 30 upon the special request of the state.

Image Credits - PTI/Facebook