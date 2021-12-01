BJP Seeks FIR Against Mamata Banerjee For Allegedly Insulting National Anthem In Mumbai

In a key development, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya sought an FIR against Mamata Banerjee, and the organisers of the event that the TMC supremo took part in on Wednesday. As per Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the national anthem' during the event, the video of which he has also shared on his Twitter handle.

"When the crowd is full of anti-nationals, then how can the national anthem be respected," said Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya in another tweet. The BJP leader also said, "And she wants to be the Prime Minister'.

इनको Prime Minister बनाना हैं ! pic.twitter.com/arCH6yEtrK — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) December 1, 2021

'The least people in office can do, is not demean the national anthem'

Soon after Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya shared the 'insulting' video, his co-member in BJP Amit Malviya took to his Twitter handle to underline that the national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of the national identity. "The least people holding public office can do is not demean it," he said highlighting the 'mutilated version of the national anthem sung by Bengal CM'.

"Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?" he further wrote. In the video shared by the BJP leaders, Mamata Banerjee can be seen starting with Jana Gana Mana while seated. She then stands up but just for a few excerpts after which she once again sits down, chanting 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bengal, Jai Bharat'.

Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestation of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it.



Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism? pic.twitter.com/wrwCAHJjkG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2021

Mamata Banerjee is on a visit to Maharashtra. On her visit so far to the MVA-ruled state, since she could not meet Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray due to his ill-health, she has held meetings with party leaders Aditya Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut. She has also held a meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee reiterated the need for a strong alternative force to fight the BJP. Underlining that no party can fight BJP alone, she urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. The TMC supremo said nothing can be done about those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress.

Image: ANI, PTI