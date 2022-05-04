BJP Seeks Probe Into Jodhpur Clashes; Urges Guv To Instruct Rajasthan Govt To Ensure Peace

Considering the recent communal violence reported in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, BJP's state unit President Satish Poonia on Tuesday wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra and urged him to initiate a probe into the incidents related to the clashes. The BJP leader further urged the Governor to direct the Gehlot-led government to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state.

"I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requests Governor through a letter in Hindi.

BJP attacks Gehold government over Jodhpur clashes

The BJP leader in its letter also alleged that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan indulges in the politics of appeasement which has led to an atmosphere of fear for the majority of people in the state.

"The politics of appeasement practised by the current Congress government and worsening law and order situation in the state has left the majority of people in fear. Also, it has tarnished the reputation of the state across the country," Satish Poonia said.

He further alleged that Gehlot is protecting criminals as his love towards PFI (Popular Front of India) is well known. "He (Ashok Gehlot) gave permission for the PFI rally in Kota. He is encouraging anti-social elements in Rajasthan", he added.

Earlier on February 17, PFI had organised a ‘unity march’ in Rajasthan’s Kota on the occasion of its foundation day.

Jodhpur violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

In a recent update pertaining to the Jodhpur violence, the police have arrested 97 people in connection with the clashes.

(With ANI input)

