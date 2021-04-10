'BJP Seeks Votes In Name Of PM': Prashant Kishor On Mamata Banerjee's 'outsider' Remarks

While speaking with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has opened up on the insider-outsider remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal chief minister has often targeted the BJP leaders calling them a party of outsiders and portrayed herself as the daughter of Bengal. Reiterating the outsiders' remark, the West Bengal chief minister has also said that those who come to the state during elections to disturb its peace are 'not welcome'. She also went on to state that Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar adding that she and her party will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat.

Defending Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Kishor said, "In Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, there were largescale problems and allegations of people coming from outside. Naturally, people who are coming from outside to Bengal for "mischief" will come from neighbouring states of Jharkhand Bihar and UP, which is what she said. But her respect for the people of Bihar is reflected in the fact that I (Bihari) am one of her key advisers. If she doesn't have respect for the people of Bihar then why would she have me as her adviser."

Speaking on the term Bohiragoto (external), frequently used by the TMC to call BJP outsiders, Prashant Kishor said that BJP did not project a Bengali CM candidate and asked for votes on PM Modi's name.

"Why are we saying Bohiragoto? If BJP would have presented a Bengali face as a chief minister, there would have been no problem. The problem is they are saying vote in the name of Mr Modi. All we are saying is they have not declared a Bengali face as the chief ministerial candidate," he said.

Prashant Kishor took pride in saying that BJP is on the defensive when it says that the chief minister of Bengal will be a Bengali if BJP comes to power.

When asked if Prashant Kishor has a problem with BJP's assertion of the BJP Chief Minister being a Bengali, he said, "I have no problem but why are they being so defensive? If they think that Bohiragoto is not an issue, then why are giving such statements? They are so rattled."

Prashant Kishor considered the BJP's assurance, of having a Bengali chief minister if BJP comes to power, as his victory while claiming that BJP is rattled.

On being asked why has TMC brought up the insider-outsider issue, Prashant Kishor answered, "No one is Bohiragoto till the time they are not presenting themselves as an alternative. If I am from Bihar and I start presenting myself as an alternative in Bengal, people will say I'm an outsider. So long I am coming here and working or doing something, I will not be called Bohiragoto."

The phase-4 of the assembly elections were concluded on Saturday in West Bengal. Some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of elections included Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar. The BJP which is at loggerheads with the TMC is keen on defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC. The state has witnessed an alarming surge in political violence with both sides suffering casualties in a bipolar battle.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase with 80.43 per cent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.